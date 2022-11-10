SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday night, members of the Sioux City Police Citizen Academy got to celebrate their graduation.

18 people got a certificate of completion and a T-shirt at the ceremony at the Sioux City Public Museum. Those individuals completed 11 weeks of police training with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD). They were provided in-depth training in many different aspects of police work.

The goal of the academy is to promote a better relationship between police and the community.

“I think a lot of the results in this academy is that people are given a better understanding of just how difficult it is to be a police officer, just how much is expected of them and so they gain a new appreciation for law enforcement,” said SCPD Chief Rex Mueller.

The Citizen Academy has held classes annually since 1995. It’s available for people ages 18 and over who live or work in Siouxland.