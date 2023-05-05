MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A child’s life was saved by being properly restrained in their car seat, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, proper child restraints saved lives in a crash that happened at around 6:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies were called to an accident near 836th Road and 555th Avenue and found a Pontiac Grand Am flipped onto its top in a ditch when they arrived.

According to the post, a white Dodge Ram struck the Pontiac after running a stop sign. The crash caused the Pontiac to roll into the ditch.

Officials said that all of the vehicle’s occupants were able to get out of the vehicle before deputies arrived.

There were three people in the Pontiac at the time of the crash, the driver, and two passengers. One of the passengers was an 18-month-old, authorities noted.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the child’s life was saved by the proper use of a car seat. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Ram was cited for running a stop sign.