175 years of history: State museum makes stop in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Historical Society made a stop in Siouxland to commemorate the anniversary of Iowa’s statehood.

The display was in Sheldon to commemorate the 175th year of Iowa’s statehood. Curator Leo Lentis was at the Crosswoods Pavilion in Sheldon to present “Iowa’s People and Places: 13,000 years of Iowa History.”



Also seen at Tuesday’s event included historical artifacts from the region that date back to the 19th century.



Another presentation at the pavilion was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.