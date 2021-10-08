17-year-old to be tried as adult in fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU/AP) — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Dwight Evans, 17, will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts.

In August, Evans’s lawyer filed a motion to have the case transferred to juvenile court due to the defendant’s age. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year.

Evans is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Martez Harrison on May 1 at 1427 West Third Street after Harrison’s fight with Lawrence Canady. Officials said the fight happened after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend.

Canady pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury, and assault causing bodily injury in July.