17-year-old surrenders himself to police in connection to Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said a 17-year-old surrendered himself to detectives Friday in connection to last weeks’s shooting on Nebraska Street.

According to a release, on Friday around 2:00 p.m., Aaron D. Word, 17, of Sioux City surrendered himself to detectives at the Sioux City Police Department and was charged with attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent, and tracking in in stolen firearm. He was taken to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.

On September 24 at 3:10 p.m.,, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of shots being fired in the 200 block of Nebraska Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to MercyOne for treatment. Police said the victim is still in the hospital but is recovering from his injuries.

Two other people were arrested in connection to this shooting. Joy-Esther Scott, 39, of Sioux City, and Miracle J. Walls, 23, of Sioux City, were charged with second-degree burglary.