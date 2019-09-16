17-year-old pulls driver from crash near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — One man life-flighted and another person sent to the hospital due to a crash in Norfolk on Sunday night.

According to the press release, Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a crash with injuries at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 3300 block of West Omaha Avenue in Norfolk.

Authorities say that Jesse Zobrist was driving a pickup when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming SUV causing both vehicles to go into the ditch. The SUV, driven Jodi Schnebel, caught on fire. The SUV was later put out by the Norfolk Fire.

The press release states that 17-year-old Wyatt Smydra, a witness of the crash, freed Schnebel by cutting her seatbelt and pulling her out the SUV before it went up in flames. According to the on-scene deputies, Smydra saved Schnebel from having severe burns or worse injuries.

Zobrist was life-flighted to the hospital due to his injuries and Schnebel was transported to by Norfolk Fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.