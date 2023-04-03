STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 17-year-old Nebraskan has been sentenced to prison for at least three decades after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Gabriel Safty, 17, of rural Leigh, Nebraska, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats for an incident that took place about a year ago.

Safty appeared in The Stanton County District Courtroom Monday. A judge sentenced Safty to 34 to 46 years in prison. After serving prison time, Safty will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Safty was arrested on April 21, 2022. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a report just after midnight that day of a break-in and sexual assault at a residence north of Leigh. Authorities said Safty forced entry into the residence where the threatened a woman with a replica firearm before then tying her ups with a martial arts belt. Safty then took the victim’s SUV and led authorities on a pursuit before then fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding on top of a livestock trailer. The sheriff’s office said in a release that Safty allegedly confessed.

According to court documents, Safty and the state reached a plea agreement with Safty pleading guilty to the above charges on February 6. As a result, three charges were dismissed. Those charges were use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, and theft of $5,000 or more, all 2A felonies.