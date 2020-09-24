17-year-old in custody after fleeing Dakota County court hearing, cornfield pursuit

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A 17-year-old is in custody after fleeing a courtroom in Dakota County and caused multiple pursuits with authorities in northeast Nebraska.

According to a release, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers were notified that the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen. The suspect was determined to be a juvenile who had fled a courtroom in Dakota County. A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle fled into Iowa.

Approximately one hour later, a trooper observed the Pacifica in Burt County, traveling northbound on Highway 75. When the suspect driver saw the trooper, the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle fled north into Thurston County. Moments later, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for public safety.

About 20 minutes later, officers from the Bureau of Indian Affairs began a pursuit with the same vehicle. The vehicle then crashed on Highway 75 near mile marker 157, becoming fully engulfed in flames, but the driver exited and fled on foot into a cornfield. Within ten minutes, a trooper was able to locate the suspect as he exited the cornfield. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The unnamed juvenile was taken to Woodbury County Correction at the request of a parole officer. Charges related to the incident are pending.

Latest Stories