Two-vehicle crash in Turner County, S.D. leaves one teen dead

HURLEY, S.D. (KCAU) – A 17-year-old from Harrisburg, South Dakota has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Turner County.

The crash happened three miles north of Hurley. The small town is located about 30 miles southwest of Sioux Falls.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Hyundai was heading south on S.D. Highway 19 near the intersection of 280th Street, when a Ford traveling eastbound on 280th Street failed to stop at the intersection.

The Ford entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.

Officials said Mason Robertson, the 17-year-old driver of the Ford and was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation.

The driver of the Hyundai, Kara Ulmer, 21, of Tea, sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

