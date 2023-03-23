SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 17-year-old has died after a crash happened near Correctionville Wednesday night.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff, deputies and EMS were called to a crash at around 6:30 p.m. near Highway 31 and 145th Street, northeast of Correctionville, for a two-vehicle crash.

Officials said that the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch. They also said that the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old rolled multiple times causing the teen to be ejected.

The other vehicle involved was driven by a 16-year-old who was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was originally flown to the hospital with critical injuries but died as a result of his injuries.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and no other details are going to be released at this time.