17-year-old charged with burglary, robbery in Sioux County

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) – A 17-year old was the subject of an investigation for the Sioux County Sheriff’s office.
According to a release, deputies were called to a report of a burglary on August 9 at 8:21 a.m. that occurred at a place on Kingbird Avenue, three miles southwest of Hospers.
Officials found that someone entered a building and stole two pistols.
It was later discovered a 17-year-old from Sheldon was responsible for entering the building and stealing the handguns.
The juvenile was charged with burglary and theft on August 12.
