SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager has been charged as an adult for sex crimes, according to recent documents filed in Iowa.

Court documents revealed Trintyn Montelongo, 17, of Sioux City, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of sex-related crimes.

Montelongo is charged with second-degree sexual abuse and incest for reportedly having sex with a child he was related to.

The incidents he was arrested for allegedly happened on November 17, 2015, and November 16, 2020; both incidents occurred in Woodbury County.