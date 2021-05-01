Sioux City police continuing investigation in overnight shooting near W. 3rd Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) officers responded to shots fired near the 1400 block of W. 3rd St.

According to the official report, officers were dispatched to Uncle Dave’s Bar after reports of shots fired came in at approximately 1:02 a.m. on May 1.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was quickly transported to the nearest hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers later received information at 4:33 a.m. of a male matching the shooter’s description in the 1100 block of W. 21st Street where they located the 17-year-old and a hand gun.

Police took the juvenile into custody and booked for 1st degree murder, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent.

Investigation of the incident is on-going and the name of the victim is not being released until families have been notified.