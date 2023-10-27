SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested and are being charged as adults after police allegedly discovered evidence linked to multiple shootings in Sioux City.

According to a complaint filed by the Sioux City Police Department, on July 28, Gerson Cruz-Cardona, 17, allegedly was contacted by Paulo Jimenez, 16, about going to a residence on Jones Street and “shooting at” it.

Cruz-Cardona was allegedly armed with a Glock pistol and Jimenez had a .22 caliber rifle when they went to the “targeted” residence. Cruz-Cardona parked approximately one block away before they approached the home. The documents specified that the accomplice fired 20 to 30 rounds at the residence before fleeing back to the vehicle.

The complaint states that they intended to “strike fear” into the people who were in the home at the time for allegedly robbing a friend of the accomplice. The robbery allegedly occurred the day before the shooting.

Cruz-Cardona would later be stopped by police for a crack in the windshield around 4:15 a.m. The documents noted that Jimenez was with him, and they were out past curfew.

Officers conducted a “probable cause” search of the vehicle and were able to find the .22 caliber rifle. Cruz-Cardona admitted to helping to buy the rifle a few days prior to the shooting. During a later interview, he also admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Jimenez also allegedly admitted to the shooting in an interview.

The documents also noted that the NIBIN reports that the rifle matches shell casings found in front of the residence on Jones Street. Shell casings from two prior shootings at residences matched Cruz-Cardona’s weapon.

Cruz-Cardona and Paulo Jimenez are both being tried as adults under felony charges. Jimenez was arrested on Oct. 20. and is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 31. Cruz-Cardona was arrested Thursday and charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 6.