The entrance to a David’s Bridal store is seen Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — David’s Bridal is laying off 17 employees in Sioux City. This news comes after the company recently announced it would be downsizing after declaring bankruptcy.

According to Iowa WARN, David’s Bridal is planning to lay off 17 employees at the chain’s Sioux City location. WARN says that employees were notified on April 14 and the layoffs will go into effect on June 12.

In total, 94 employees are being laid off across the state of Iowa. Other cities seeing layoffs include Clive, Davenport, and Marion.

Nebraska and South Dakota have no notifications of David’s Bridal layoffs in either state’s WARN websites as of the time of publishing.

News broke on Monday that David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This news came just a few days after the company announced it would be laying off more than 9,000 employees.

“At this time, it is uncertain whether the Company will be ceasing operations entirely or the closure will be limited to certain locations,” the company said in a notice.

The company is looking to sell the business and aims to keep the store open for the time being.

David’s Bridal previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but was able to get out of debt and the company resumed operations.

—

Phil Rankin and Jessica Yakubovsky contributed to this report.