16th Annual Pets on Parade took place at Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Riverside Park went to the dogs Saturday morning.

The Siouxland Humane Society held its 16th Annual Pets on Parade event Saturday. Unfortunately, because of the recent flooding, the 5k run was canceled but that didn’t stop folks from bringing their dogs, cats, birds and even lizards out to the park to raise money for the shelter.

“Celebrating all animals, they may have had a shelter pet, they may have had one from a breeder, it doesn’t matter but the thing is that we are here and that are places for animals to go that are being abused, neglected or homeless,” said Missie Fischer of the Siouxland Humane Society.

At this year’s event, they also had a silent auction and agility course for pets to go through.