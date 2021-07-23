16-year-old killed in Emmet County crash

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being thrown from the pickup during a crash in Emmet County, Iowa.

Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens said that the sheriff’s office received a report around 5:39 a.m. of a vehicle on its top in the 1300 block of 400th Avenue, about three miles north of Estherville.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said that James Dean Woodyard, 16, of rural Estherville, was driving a pickup south on 400th Avenue when he lost control. The pickup started skidding south before then rolling on the road and coming to a rest in a ditch on its top.

Woodyard was ejected from the pickup during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The Emmet County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.