16-year-old killed in crash with semi in Sac County, IA

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 16-year-old girl was killed after colliding with a semi on Highway 175 in Sac County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 8:27 a.m., a 16-year-old girl, from Auburn, Iowa, was driving east on Highway 175 coming out of Auburn. A semi, driven by Matthew Dorscher, 50, of Cumberland, was going west on Highway 175.

The 16-year-old crossed the center line for an unknown reason and went into the westbound lane, colliding with the semi.

The name of the 16-year-old girl has not been released. The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories