16-year-old killed in crash with semi in Sac County, IA

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 16-year-old girl was killed after colliding with a semi on Highway 175 in Sac County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 8:27 a.m., a 16-year-old girl, from Auburn, Iowa, was driving east on Highway 175 coming out of Auburn. A semi, driven by Matthew Dorscher, 50, of Cumberland, was going west on Highway 175.

The 16-year-old crossed the center line for an unknown reason and went into the westbound lane, colliding with the semi.

The name of the 16-year-old girl has not been released. The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the incident.