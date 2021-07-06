16-year-old injured after vehicle crash in Palo Alto County

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with possible injuries after a vehicle crash in Palo Alto County.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, at 1:20 a.m., authorities received a 911 call of a crash in the 3400 block of 480th Street. Police said a pickup was travelling east on 480th Street entered a ditch. The vehicle then struck a farm driveway, went airborne over the driveway, and came to a stop rest in the north ditch.

Officials said a 16-year-old driver, and the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained possible injuries. The driver was transported to the Pocahontas Community Hospital by the Pocahontas Community Ambulance Service with possible injuries.

The pickup was deemed a total loss. The investigation into the accident remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

Assisting the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Pocahontas Community Ambulance Service and Wickman Towing.