16-year-old hospitalized after vehicle rollover in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a vehicle rollover in Stanton County Wednesday night.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a vehicle rollover before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver Isiah Ames, 19, of Hoskins, lost control as he was turning 844th Road to 562nd Avenue, northeast of Woodland Park, causing his vehicle to enter a ditch and roll.

Ames and two other passengers were treated at the scene by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue. A 16-year-old girl from Norfolk was taken to a hospitalized for her injuries.

Police said speed was a contributing factor to the rollover. Ames was cited for reckless driving. The sheriff’s office said seatbelts were not used and the vehicle is considered a total loss.