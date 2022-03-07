LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager from Sioux County was hospitalized over the weekend after law enforcement tried to make contact with him.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that a 16-year-old boy from Sioux Center was traveling south on US 75 in Le Mars on Sunday around 5:27 p.m. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled.

According to a release, the vehicle couldn’t make a curve properly east of 6th Avenue, and it went off the road, over the railroad tracks. The vehicle stopped at the 5th Avenue and 6th Street intersection.

The teenage driver was partially ejected, and he was taken to MercyOne Siouxland to be treated for serious injuries.