16-year-old girl taken into custody after stabbing in Stanton County

STANTON, Nebraska (KCAU) – A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody Sunday as authorities said she stabbed her mother.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a physical disturbance at a residence in the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found a woman had been stabbed in her upper left chest. The victim was treated at the scene and declined medical transport.

Authorities took a 16-year-old girl into custody who they said was being initially combative.

After an investigation, authorities said the girl and her mother were having a physical confrontation when the girl then stabbed her mother with a pair of scissors.

The 16-year-old girl was booked into the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and terroristic threats.

