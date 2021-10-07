16-year-old charged for role in 5 car thefts at Sioux City repair shop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday on a warrant following a multiple-person burglary this summer at a Sioux City auto repair shop.

In June, five vehicles were stolen from M.A.R.S. Auto Repair, located on Floyd Boulevard, and video surveillance showed the burglary and theft incident.

After the theft, court documents said the 16-year-old and Moxx Hanson, 18, of Sioux City, were pulled over on June 17 around 5 a.m. in one of the stolen vehicles.

Court documents alleged they had possession of bolt cutters, and Hanson had keys that belonged to a different stolen vehicle that was later found in a Walmart parking lot.

Hanson was arrested in June and pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft. Jordyn Goulette, 18, of Sioux City, was also identified and charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, and criminal mischief.

During an interview, court documents claimed that Goulette said the 16-year-old came up with an idea to steal the cars as he claimed the video surveillance at the shop wasn’t working.

The 16-year-old was arrested for third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Court documents said the damage done to M.A.R.S. Auto Repair will cost more than $1,500.