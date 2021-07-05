Body of 16-year-old recovered in Lake Yankton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials recovered the body of a teenage boy from a lake on Sunday night.

According to the Nebraska Games and Parks, the body of a 16-year-old Madison, Nebraska, boy was recovered from Lake Yankton around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday by first responders from Nebraska and South Dakota.

Around 3:22 p.m., the Cedar County Sherriff’s Office was called to Lake Yankton on a 911 report of a drowning person. Five conservation officers responded with the help of a Cedar County deputy, U.S. Corps of Engineers park rangers, and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks conservation officers.

Officials stated the boy tried to float across the lake on an inflatable floating device, and witnesses said the boy tried to stand on the floating object. He fell in after losing his balance and didn’t resurface. A personal flotation device wasn’t present.

Search and rescue efforts included using side-scan sonar boats and drones.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Search and Rescue, Minnehaha County Search and Rescue Dive Team, Davison County Search and Rescue Dive Team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cedar County Emergency Management, Yankton County Emergency Management, and Wing Air Rescue assisted Nebraska conservation officers.