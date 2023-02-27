LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A 16-year-old has been arrested as the main suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a Le Mars business on Sunday.

According to a release from the Le Mars Police Department, at around 8:22 a.m., the teen entered the Brew Coffee Shop on Plymouth Street and showed a handgun to the employees.

Law officials said that while the suspect was in the business, they cut phone lines and made threats, and kept the employees detained for approximately 20 minutes while they stole money, liquor, and other items.

Officers said that the suspect left on foot and that they were able to figure out where the suspect went thanks to the help from the community and video cameras. The tips led them to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue and took the teen into custody around 4:30 p.m. the same day.

The release said that the stolen items were found along with a replica handgun.

The teen is being charged with first-degree robbery, assault while displaying a weapon, interfering with 911 calls for help, false imprisonment, and fifth-degree theft.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office assisted along with the Iowa State Patrol and community members that allowed police to review camera footage.