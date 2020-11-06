16-year-old arrested after robbing Sarg’s Mini Mart at knifepoint

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 16-year-old was arrested in Sioux City after robbing a Sarg’s Mini Mart at knifepoint on Thursday night.

According to a release, on Thursday around 10:20 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department received a call of a robbery at Sarg’s Mini Mart on 2329 W. 2nd Street. The juvenile displayed a knife and demanded money from the store clerk. The 16-year-old boy took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a silver passenger vehicle.

Officers located and arrested the 16-year-old boy on Friday for first-degree robbery.

Authorities have not released the name due to the suspect being a juvenile.

