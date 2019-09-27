15th Annual Sioux City International Film Festival just days away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City International Film Festival is gearing up for their 15th annual event.

In part of the festival, organizers plan to have a film starring Jennifer Morrison from “Once Upon a Time,” a film directed by Nebraska filmmaker Darcy Bahensky, another film by Andi Behring, a location manager, and filmmaker from Atlanta and daughter of director John Behring.

They also announced that Nora Kirkpatrick, an Iowa native, will also present a film. Kirkpatrick played Esther on “The Office,” appeared on “Greek,” and is currently a staff writer on the new Amazon series, “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

The festival will also have a keynote panel called “Women in Film,” having been supported in part by grants from the Gilchrist Foundation, Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Iowa Arts Council, and the Missouri River Historical Development Corporation. Kirkpatrick will be joined by Sarah Nicole Jones, Rhiannon Koehler, Catherin McGrath Wolf, and Melissa Blake. The panel will be moderated by Patricia Meyer.

Festival organizer Rick Mullin and festival coordinator Adam Gonshorowski stopped by our KCAU9 studio to give us a preview.

Tickets for the event can be found here. The 2019 Sioux City International Film Festival will take place from October 3 to October 5. For the full schedule of events, click here.