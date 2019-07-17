15th annual Heritage Music Festival to take over Elk Point this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some of the best country, gospel, and big band musicians from across the Midwest will be in Siouxland this weekend. The Heritage Music Festival will be taking over Elk Point, South Dakota this Saturday, July 20.

The festival will be held in the Elk Point – Jefferson School gym. Concessions are available. There will be a roast beef dinner served at 5 p.m.

This will be the 15th annual Heritage Festival. Organizers say it’s an event people in Siouxland have just become used to attending.

Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the high school scholarship program and the Child Identification Program.

This year’s confirmed performers include: