Local News

15th Annual Christian Cross Festival prepares for outdoor concert

The northeast Nebraska festival is back for another year of great music and fun.

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:46 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:46 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A big northeast Nebraska Christian music festival is back for another year and they're inviting you to join them. 

The 15th Annual Christian Cross Festival will be held June 7 and 8 at Skyview Park in Norfolk. The festival is an outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity. 

On Friday, June 7, Adelaide and Jordan Feliz will be headlining the concert, while on Saturday, Matthew West will be the main act. 

This event is free to the public, but donations are accepted. 

Jeff Borer, with the Christian Cross Festival, stopped by out KCAU 9 studio to talk about the upcoming event. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected