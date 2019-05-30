15th Annual Christian Cross Festival prepares for outdoor concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A big northeast Nebraska Christian music festival is back for another year and they're inviting you to join them.

The 15th Annual Christian Cross Festival will be held June 7 and 8 at Skyview Park in Norfolk. The festival is an outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity.

On Friday, June 7, Adelaide and Jordan Feliz will be headlining the concert, while on Saturday, Matthew West will be the main act.

This event is free to the public, but donations are accepted.

Jeff Borer, with the Christian Cross Festival, stopped by out KCAU 9 studio to talk about the upcoming event.