Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is here with your Afternoon Forecast!

Good afternoon Siouxland! It’s been a pretty gloomy day today with scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon; however, I have some good news coming! We will start to see some gradual clearing throughout the evening and overnight hours. We will have a cooler week this week, but we do have a few shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the week as well. Temperatures this afternoon are being reported in the 70s across the area. We have winds coming from the south between 5 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but we will slowly start clearing up over the next couple of hours here. Then tonight we will fall to a low of 64 with gradual clearing and winds staying sustained between 5 and 10 mph. And here’s a look at your carwash forecast for the start of this week. If you plan to get that car washed, I strongly recommend doing it tomorrow as it’s going to be pleasant and sunny, then Tuesday night into Wednesday we will see showers and thunderstorms move through the area, so I would not advise washing your car Tuesday or Wednesday! As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:10 and 10 to find out when we will see more showers and thunderstorms in the area!