SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A power outage in North Sioux City has resulted in more than 1,500 Siouxlanders without power.

According to The MidAmerican Energy Center Outage Map, 1,515 customers are without power due to an outage in North Sioux City. Crews are currently working in that area and estimate power to be restored by 7:00 p.m.

At the same time, 39 people in the Downtown area are experiencing power outages. Power is estimated to be restored by 7:45 p.m.