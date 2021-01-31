150 people participate in Okoboji Winter Games Polar Plunge

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a chilly day three of the 41st University of Okoboji Winter Games. The popular polar plunge is a crowd favorite for those attending.

“You can see the crowd around us, they get pretty excited about the jumpers going in. We get them cycled through pretty fast, so by the time they are out and back to getting changed, they get warmed up pretty fast again,” said Fire Chief of Arnolds Park Okoboji Fire and Rescue Chris Yungbluthm.

Around 150 people braved the freezing waters for the 17th Annual Polar Plunge.

“It could have been better, but it could have been worse,” said Jayden Durr, a participant in the event. Durr traveled from Minnesota to take the plunge.

“I figured since I’m in town, I might as well do something for the people, and it seems like a good cause, so I was going to do it regardless,” said Durr.

The icy fundraiser remained on this year’s winter games schedule. The overall goal of the event is aimed to help raise funds for local organizations.

“We definitely pivoted with the event–we spread people out a little more but still able to do those fun fundraisers–it’s a huge thing for Okoboji Fire and Rescue,” said Kiley Zankowski, with the

Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

“For $22 fee, a little goes to the Chamber, and most of it comes back to us at the Arnold’s Park Okoboji Fire Rescue. We respond to all water rescue emergencies in Dickinson County, so it helps us fund boats and emergency equipment for that,” said Yungbluth.

The wintry fun runs all day Sunday. Click here for a full list of events.