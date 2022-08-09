SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A teenager has passed away after being involved in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash, according to Dickinson County officials.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about a crash that occurred on Sunday around 2:28 p.m.

Officials alleged a 14-year-old was driving a Ranger, a type of UTV, which was owned by a man from Orange City. The teen was driving the Ranger south on Basswood Lane outside of Spirit Lake. After losing control of the vehicle, the UTV rolled onto its side and hit a tree.

During the collision, authorities said the 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle. After being taken to a local hospital, the 15-year-old was declared dead. The 14-year-old was treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.