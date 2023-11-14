LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A 15-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injuries on Sunday.

According to a release from the Le Mars Police Department, officials received a report of a hit and run at the intersection of 6th Avenue SW and 4th Street SW at 7:22 p.m.

The release states that a 45-year-old pedestrian was struck while in the crosswalk at the intersection. The suspect was driving a red Chevy pickup and fled south on 6th Avenue.

Surveillance cameras from various businesses were able to capture the incident, helping law enforcement to identify the vehicle’s make. Additionally, the footage allowed officials to track the vehicle’s movements as it fled the scene, according to the release.

A Le Mars officer was on patrol when they located the suspect vehicle which showed signs of a collision. The vehicle was seized and a 15-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody.

The teen was charged with a class D felony for knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries.

The release noted that the Le Mars Police Department extends gratitude to those who provided video for the investigation.