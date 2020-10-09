15-year-old boy arrested after assault in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested after authorities said he stabbed another juvenile in Stanton County.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical disturbance at a residence in Woodland Park. Upon arriving, they found a juvenile victim with head injuries consistent with being stabbed through the ear into the scalp.

A 15-year-old male from Tampa, Florida was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody and was placed in detention at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center in Madison on charges of 2nd degree assault.

The victim declined medical transport at the scene.

Latest Stories