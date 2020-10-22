15 Siouxland non-profits receive $150,000 in grants

Grants from $1,165 to $19,500 were awarded by the Missouri River Historical Development.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fifteen non-profits in Woodbury County received a total of $150,400 in grants.

The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded the grants at a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants Ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Members of MRHD reviewed dozens of grant applications before awarding the 15 grants between $1,165 and $19,500.

“With the advent of the corona virus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services,” stated Harmelink. “We appreciate now, more than ever, the local funds from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City that flow back into our community to improve the lives of Woodbury County residents.”

Among the recipients were Hospice of Siouxland, which received a $14,000 grant for a rapid result Covid-19 analyzer machine.

“Hospice of Siouxland would like to thank the Missouri River Historical Development for their generous contribution. The funding received through this grant will allow our organization to purchase an in-house COVID testing unit. This will ensure that our Direct Care Staff can safely provide quality, compassionate care to the Siouxland Community,” Hospice’s Marketing and Fund Development Adam Corey said.

The Food Bank of Siouxland recieved a grant of $12,500 grant to address a food purchase gap that they have experienced during the pandemic.

“The funding will have a huge impact on our ability to ensure that no one in Siouxland has to go hungry,” said the Food Bank’s Development Director Valerie Petersen.

Below is the full list of the 15 grants awarded by MRHD.

Catholic Charities of Diocese of Sioux City: To help cover therapy costs for sliding scale patients, $12,500

Disability Resource Center of Siouxland: To provide client data connectivity and transportation, $12,500

Food Bank of Siouxland: address a food purchase gap, $12,500

Friends of the Sioux City Library: To purchase hot spots devices for patrons to check out, $11,000

Girls Inc. of Sioux City: To partially cover costs of breakfast for girls enrolled in full day program, $5,850

Hospice of Siouxland: To purchase a novel Coronavirus analyzer machine, $14,000.

June E Nylen Cancer Center: To provide gasoline cards to help with patients’ transportation needs, $5,000;

Mary J Treglia Community House: To purchase lap tops, hot spot devices and service for use by clients, $19,500

Mater Dei Catholic Parish: To purchase spray disinfectants and scan thermometers for homeless outreach program, $3,400

Native American Child Care Center: To provide child care scholarships, $5,000

Salvation Army of Siouxland: To replenish their pantry for walk-ins and delivery to shut-ins, $12,500

Sanford Community Center: To internet infrastructure to complement public school virtual learning program, $13,000

Sioux City Community Assistance: To provide Fresh Start Home kits for families displaced by Covid-19 consequences, $10,000

Sloan Fire & Rescue Department: To purchase a disinfecting mister to sanitize their rescue equipment, $1,650

Sunnybrook Hope Center: To apply to expansion of their food storage capacity, $12,000

With Thursday’s distibutions, the MRHD has now awarded $40 million to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental since 1994.

The MRHD, which was formed in 1989, has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County while Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in the county.