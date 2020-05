SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division plans to close 14th Street on Monday, May 18 while the pavement undergoes replacement.

14th Street will be closed between Main Street and Pierce Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The project is anticipated to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, and obey all traffic signals and signs.