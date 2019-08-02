$144 found in donated clothes dryer is returned

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A volunteer trying to figure out why a donated clothes dryer didn’t work took it apart and found $144.

The money was found Saturday at Habitat for Humanity’s HomeStore in Fremont.

The Fremont Tribune reports that volunteer Jerry Getzfrid pulled off the front of the dryer to see what was wrong with it. He found the bills and coins lying under the drum amid other dusty items that had accumulated from years of use.

The money was returned to the person who’d donated the dryer, and Getzfrid later ordered a part he needed to fix it.