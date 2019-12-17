Fine of more than $140,000 proposed against Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux Gateway Airport may face a fine for safety violations after inspections in 2018 and 2019.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a fine of $142,452, citing several safety violations found during inspections in May 2018, June 2019, and September 2019.

The FAA said that the airport repeatedly failed to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators. They specifically said that during the May 2018 and June 2019, the Runway Safety Areas at the airport were not properly graded. They also said that runway and taxiway markings were not properly maintained and not clearly visible.

In the September 2019 inspection, inspectors found that two taxiways were again not properly marked. They also found a taxiway not properly maintained.

Sioux Gateway Airport has 30 days to respond to the letter.