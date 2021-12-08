(KCAU) — Iowa was awarded $195 million in federal COVID-19 funds to be used for a rent and utility assistance program run by the Iowa Finance Authority last December.

To assist 7,800 households, $25 million of the money was distributed, including 380 in Woodbury County.

A spokesperson from the Iowa Finance Authority said it is important to have all necessary documents ready when filling out the online application.

“The application process goes through as long as all of their required documents are in, then it can be processed. I do know that they are in touch, the reviewers that go through the application can contact the applicant if things are needed or more items are necessary,” Iowa Finance Authority assistant Communications Director Elizabeth Christenson said.

The Iowa Finance Authority said they have requested the U.S. Treasury transfer $30 million of the remaining funds to Polk County, as they have had a high demand for assistance there.