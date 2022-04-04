SOUTH CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A development project in Sioux City is on track to add new homes to the area.

The Elk Creek Subdivision is on pace despite COVID-19 and supply issues.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said there has been a lot of progress in the development.

“It’s a great project and they’re already just putting together a lot of homes. It’s really good to see that many new homes go up as we really didn’t have that great of a year in new housing units a year ago compared to past years. So I would say they’re on target to fill that thing at least halfway this year and maybe more,” Scott said.

In total, a planned 140 units can be built in the 45-acre subdivision on Sioux City’s East Side. Planned units include town-homes, tri-plexes and singe-family homes.

Monday night the city council also formally voted to change the name of Singing Hills Drive to Singing Hills Boulevard.