STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Two 14-year-old boys are charged in connection to a shooting that hit a Woodland Park residence over the weekend.

The charges come after the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple reports of shots fired Saturday at 2:13 a.m. east of the Woodland Park elementary school. Six minutes after the first call went out, a deputy arrived in the area and saw a 14-year-old male and a 13-year-old female walking near the school. The deputy saw the male had a handgun, and after detaining the two at gunpoint, determined the gun was a “real and authentic looking toy/prop pistol.” The 14-year-old is from Woodland Park, and the 13-year-old female is from Norfolk.

The male was found to have been on probation and was being put in a patrol unit when he allegedly ran off on foot and refused to obey commands to stop. He was later found near his Woodland Park residence and taken into custody. The release said another 14-year-old male was seen at the residence and refused to cooperate or give his name. Authorities were able to identify this male as from Norfolk and as the one who allegedly fired a gun. When advised he was going to be placed under arrest, the teen allegedly resisted arrest and had to be subdued. Authorities allegedly found 9mm ammo on him during a search.

The two 14-year-old males were placed taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center on new charges and probation violations.

In a Sunday release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they found that a Woodland Park residence on Meadow Lane was hit four to five times by gunfire. No one was injured.

Authorities believe the cause of the incident is over a relationship with an unrelated woman.

The two 14-year-olds have been charged with the felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and criminal mischief. The 13-year-old girl was released on citation and may face additional charges, the release stated.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. They believe the firearm used was discarded in the area of the Woodland Park Elementary school. A K-9 dog team and drone technology were used to look for it but it wasn’t found. Anyone who finds the weapon is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 402-439-2212.