14 apprehended after ICE raid at Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Fourteen people were allegedly apprehended after authorities conducted a workplace raid in Madison, Nebraska Wednesday.
The organization Immigrant Legal Center said that 14 people were apprehended.
The group, with offices across Nebraska, said that they have advocates in the area and are trying to help any immigrants.
Immigrant Legal Center said that they have more information on their website.
Latino American Commission said that the Madison High School is offering space for Centro Hispano and other representatives.
