14 apprehended after ICE raid at Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Fourteen people were allegedly apprehended after authorities conducted a workplace raid in Madison, Nebraska Wednesday.

The organization Immigrant Legal Center said that 14 people were apprehended.

The group, with offices across Nebraska, said that they have advocates in the area and are trying to help any immigrants.

Immigrant Legal Center said that they have more information on their website.

HOY | ILC ha confirmado una redada en un lugar el trabajo en Madison, NE. Los detalles todavía están emergiendo, y se… Posted by Immigrant Legal Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

TODAY | ILC has confirmed a workplace raid in Madison, NE. Details are still emerging, and as of right now 14… Posted by Immigrant Legal Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Latino American Commission said that the Madison High School is offering space for Centro Hispano and other representatives.

The Madison High School will provide a room for Centro Hispano and other representatives who want to provide help for families. — Nebraska LAC (@NLACommission) October 23, 2019

KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.