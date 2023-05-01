SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 13th annual Barstool Open on Historic 4th Street mini golf pub crawl is fast approaching.
The pub crawl is scheduled to take place May 6 beginning at 11 a.m. Money raised during the event goes to River-Cade and Riverssance.
A team of four will compete at 18 different minigolf holes that will be located in 18 different bars in Sioux City.
Your entry fee and team registration sheet must be turned in at Buffalo Alice by 11 a.m. on the day of the event.
Putters and balls will be provided to those who enter, but you may use your own if you wish.
Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the most creative dress.
An after-party will follow at 5 p.m.
A list of participating bars can be found below:
- Doxx
- Firehouse
- Marquee
- Green Room
- Teasers
- Beer Can Alley
- Rebos
- SoHo
- Buffalo Alice
- Majors Bar
- Key Club
- Bergie’s bar
- The Shack
- Crash Boom Bang
- PBR
- Work & Church
- Bodega 401
- The Vangarde Arts
More information can be found on the River-Cade website.