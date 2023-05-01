SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 13th annual Barstool Open on Historic 4th Street mini golf pub crawl is fast approaching.

The pub crawl is scheduled to take place May 6 beginning at 11 a.m. Money raised during the event goes to River-Cade and Riverssance.

A team of four will compete at 18 different minigolf holes that will be located in 18 different bars in Sioux City.

Your entry fee and team registration sheet must be turned in at Buffalo Alice by 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

Putters and balls will be provided to those who enter, but you may use your own if you wish.

Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the most creative dress.

An after-party will follow at 5 p.m.

A list of participating bars can be found below:

Doxx

Firehouse

Marquee

Green Room

Teasers

Beer Can Alley

Rebos

SoHo

Buffalo Alice

Majors Bar

Key Club

Bergie’s bar

The Shack

Crash Boom Bang

PBR

Work & Church

Bodega 401

The Vangarde Arts

More information can be found on the River-Cade website.