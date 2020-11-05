13-year-old taken into custody after pursuit in stolen vehicle out of Madison County, Neb.

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have apprehended a 13-year-old female following a pursuit in Platte County.

Wednesday around 11 p.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving without lights on Highway 81, south of Madison, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper learned from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle was stolen. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Authorities said the Jeep drove erratically, with speeds ranging from 80 to 110 miles per hour as it traveled southbound on Highway 81. As the vehicle approached Columbus, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

A short time later, a 911 call came in regarding the suspect vehicle being disabled at a motel in Humphrey. The trooper proceeded to the location of the 911 call and located the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the driver. As the trooper spoke with the driver, they said she attempted to punch the trooper in the face multiple times.

The driver, a 13-year-old female, was taken into custody for felony flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, assaulting an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, minor in possession, and open alcohol container. She was lodged in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

