Body of 13-year-old boy recovered from the water at Kellen Ponderosa

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A 13-year-old boy is dead after drowning at Kellen Ponderosa on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, they received a call of a missing 13-year-old boy that was last seen in the pond located at Kellen Ponderosa, 20384 K-49 in Le Mars.

Plymouth County Communications immediately dispatched the deputies to respond to the scene along with the Plymouth County Dive Teams.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) overheard the call and also responded to the scene with a search boat.

Officials said when the deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to gather information that a 13-year-old boy had been swimming with a friend out to a platform in the middle of the pond.

According to witnesses on the scene, no one saw the boy go under the water but they were able to provide an approximate last known location on where he was last seen swimming.

When DNR officers arrived, the search boat was deployed that’s equipped with a side scan sonar. It was then able to give them an approximate location on where the teenager was.

Authorities reported that members of the dive team then searched the area and were able to recover the boy in about 15 deep of water at around 4:04 p.m.

He was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital by the Le Mars Ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Le Mars Fire and Ambulance, Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Dive Team, and the Sioux County Dive Team.

Latest Stories