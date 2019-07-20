13-year-old cited for OWI and speeding

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — A 13-year-old juvenile was cited during a traffic stop for OWI and speeding in northwest Iowa.

On Saturday, July 20, the Lyon County Sheriff’s office tried to stop a vehicle for speeding near the intersection fo IA 9 and K40. The driver of the vehicle did not stop until the vehicle was at IA 9 and Dogwood Avenue, near Lester, Iowa.

According to release, the deputy identified the driver as a 13-year-old juvenile. Later into the investigation, it was determined that the 13-year-old juvenile was under the influence of alcohol. The juvenile was “cited for possession of alcohol under legal age, speeding (77 mph in 55 mph zone), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and no valid driver’s license,” stated the release.

The authorities also arrested Manuel DeJesus Gracia Gracia, 34, Jose Gracia, 36, Olga Marina Martinez, 24, all of Rock Rapids. They also cited another juvenile.

Gracia Gracia and Gracia were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container and permitting unauthorized person to drive, all simple misdemeanors, according to the authorities.

Martinez was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and permitting unauthorized person to drive, both simple misdemeanors, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s office.

The authorities also said they cited another juvenile for possession of alcohol under legal age.

All three adults are being held at the Lyon County Jail.