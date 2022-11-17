STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska teen was booked on felony charges after he allegedly made threats while armed with a weapon.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, officials were called to a residence northwest of Leigh Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. for a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a woman and a young boy had been assaulted and threatened with a knife by a 13-year-old boy who allegedly said he was going to kill them.

Officials found the teen in a bedroom. Officers were able to get the knife away from him and take the teen into custody.

The teen was charged with assault, disturbing the peace, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was placed in a juvenile detention center.