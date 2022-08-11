SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than a dozen rabbits were removed from an abandoned home, some of which were injured due to neglect.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, 13 rabbits were discovered in an abandoned home in Sergeant Bluff.

The release stated that the conditions were “deplorable,” and they had no food or water. It was specified that it had been apparent to officials that the rabbits had been left there for many days.

Most of the bunnies are available for adoption, and two of the rabbits need veterinary care for injuries related to living in poor conditions. Four of the bunnies have been placed in foster care because of their distressing bodily condition, according to the release.

“The shelter is way past full capacity, overfull with these rabbits and lots of other small critters,” said PR and Volunteer Manager Kelly Erie, “There are no empty kennels and we had to go out and purchase additional rabbit cages.”

The shelter already has a rabbit, 4 ferrets, and eight guinea pigs aside from the 13 rabbits taken from the abandoned home. The release specified that they expect more rabbits to come, and they are asking Siouxland to consider adopting or donating to help pay for their care.

“A shelter is never prepared for a situation like this to happen. The staff all pitch in and knows what needs to be done, we just can’t do it alone. Please help, adopt or donate.”