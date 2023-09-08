STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake animal hospital is asking for assistance with supplies after taking in more than a dozen cats that required extensive medical care.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake Animal Hospital, 13 cats were taken into the hospital’s care on Wednesday. All of them were from the same house and they were in very poor condition.

The hospital is seeking assistance with supplies so that they can focus on getting the felines the help that they need.

The post states that they are in need of cat food, cat litter, litter pans, etc.

Anyone interested in adopting the cats in the future is asked to fill out an adoption application.

The post indicates that the staff is anxious to see the cats get to their forever homes as soon as they are healthy.